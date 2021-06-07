17-year-old killed at graduation party at DoubleTree Hotel on Greenway Plaza, police say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old is dead and police are looking for a teenage suspect who they believe shot and killed an acquaintance at a graduation party over the weekend.

It happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston- Greenway Plaza on Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Omari Sykes, who was out on bond for evading arrest, shot Nashibo Taylor in the hallway of the hotel after a physical confrontation.

According to court documents, Sykes fled the scene after the shooting and police have not yet made an arrest.

Houston police investigating homicide involving juvenile at DoubleTree hotel on Greenway Plaza

Taylor’s mother told KPRC 2 that her son is not graduating this year, but was at the party. She said she is still processing the information and did not want to comment further.

Management at DoubleTree praised first responders for the work they did following the shooting.

“We had night security in place and our night security responded once we had an issue in the hotel,” said General Manager Jerry Mathers. “I’m sure the family of the deceased is in total shock. Our hearts go out to them.”