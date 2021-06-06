Here’s how to score tickets to ‘world’s longest inflatable slip ‘n’ slide’ coming to Texas this summer

Slide The Slopes, the world’s longest and biggest inflatable slip ‘n’ slide festival, is coming to New Braunfels, Texas.

Here’s one activity you don’t want to miss this summer.

Dubbed the world’s longest and biggest inflatable slip ‘n’ slide festival, Slide The Slopes is coming to Texas.

From June 10 to September 7, the pop-up tubing experience will be open at Texas Ski Ranch, a 70-acre action sports paradise in New Braunfels.

Organizers said the event features over a mile of slides and uses nature as its backdrop. A ski hill is converted into a tubing adventure.

“We create a fun and entertaining tubing atmosphere that the whole family will love! With all the chaos in the world, there has never been a better time to make the most fun and important memories with family and friends,” wrote Slide The Slopes on its website.

General admission tickets are priced at $24.99. Children, between 4- and 11-years-old, can attend for $19.99. Discount pricing is available for military and special rates for family and group tickets.

Organizers said the tickets good for two hours and are available in 30-minute arrival times to avoid overcrowding and to shorten check-in time.