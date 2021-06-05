Man charged with murder after wife killed at apartment complex in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after police said he murdered his wife and then attempted to kill himself.

Mouafak Mahmo Chami, 75, is charged with murder. He is accused of killing his 69-year-old wife Farida Zouwawi.

On Wednesday, Houston police responded to reports of a person down at an apartment complex located at 13098 Westheimer Road.

When police arrived, they found Chami on the ground with severe injuries after jumping from a third-floor balcony in an apparent suicide attempt.

Police said when they entered Chami’s apartment, they found his wife dead from blunt force trauma.

Neighbors told investigators they heard loud arguing inside of the apartment before the incident.

Chami was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.