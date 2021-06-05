Local high school names baseball field after former MLB player Carl Crawford

HOUSTON – A former professional baseball player is being honored by the high school he graduated from in Houston.

Nicknamed, “The Perfect Storm,” Carl Crawford’s resume includes teams like the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Friday, Jefferson Davis High School officially named its baseball field after him during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Crawford led the American League in stolen bases and played left field. He’s also the founder and owner of record label 1501 Entertainment, which is the label that jump-started the careers of Megan thee Stallion, Erica Banks and more.