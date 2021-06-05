HCSO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in W Harris County

HARRIS COUTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in West Harris County..

According to deputies, a man was attempting to cross Fry Road Friday night when a vehicle traveling southbound on Fry Rd struck him.

The driver, a 19-year-old male, remained at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication.

At this time the driver isn’t facing any charges.

The male pedestrian was transported to a hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.