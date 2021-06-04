Stronger Houston: HCSO continues mental health training aimed at helping deputies respond to residents in crisis

HOUSTON – Law enforcement is working to help people experiencing a mental health crisis in Harris County.

“Individuals that work at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are having to respond to individuals in crisis on a daily basis, whether it’s inside the jail or on patrol,” said Sgt. Jose Gomez.

A deputy was on patrol on April 14, when the family of Marcelo Garcia called 911 saying he was having a mental health crisis.

Garcia, his family said, suffered from mental illness his entire life.

Body camera video showed Garcia chasing a deputy and refusing to put down a knife before his deadly shooting.

“They sent someone who wasn’t trained for it and they killed him,” said Garcia’s sister, Jessica Garza.

Garza said they requested a mental health unit, but investigators said the only one on that shift was on another call.

In total, the department has nine units across all shifts.

