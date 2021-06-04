Cloudy icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Stronger Houston: HCSO continues mental health training aimed at helping deputies respond to residents in crisis

Cathy Hernandez
, Reporter

Tags: 
harriscounty
,
hcso
,
mentalhealth
,
Stronger Houston
Stronger Houston: Mental health crisis intervention training
Stronger Houston: Mental health crisis intervention training

HOUSTON – Law enforcement is working to help people experiencing a mental health crisis in Harris County.

“Individuals that work at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are having to respond to individuals in crisis on a daily basis, whether it’s inside the jail or on patrol,” said Sgt. Jose Gomez.

A deputy was on patrol on April 14, when the family of Marcelo Garcia called 911 saying he was having a mental health crisis.

Garcia, his family said, suffered from mental illness his entire life.

Body camera video showed Garcia chasing a deputy and refusing to put down a knife before his deadly shooting.

“They sent someone who wasn’t trained for it and they killed him,” said Garcia’s sister, Jessica Garza.

Garza said they requested a mental health unit, but investigators said the only one on that shift was on another call.

In total, the department has nine units across all shifts.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: