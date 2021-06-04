Several homes flooded in Bacliff neighborhood after heavy rain

BACLIFF – When it rains, it pours.

On Friday, heavy rain turned a neighborhood at the intersection of 15th Street and Bacliff Drive in Bacliff into a mini lake.

KPRC 2 spoke to residents who had water inside their home.

“It is what it is. I can’t change it,” resident Monica Carmichael said.

Residents had to use boats, ATVs, and big trucks to get home.

Crews with Kemah Fire and Rescue, The Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department and Dickinson Fire and Rescue were on standby in case people had to be rescued from their homes or had medical emergencies.

Cheli Torres, who lives on Bacliff Drive, said she has had enough of the rain.

“I woke up and I got out the bed and my feet were submerged in water,” Torres said.