Houston Newsmakers: Texas Dems dtymie GOP voting bill…for now

Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D., UH Political Science Professor, Mark Jones, Ph.D., Political Science Fellow, Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University (KPRC)

Texas has some of the strictest voter laws in the country, something GOP legislators wanted to toughen even more in the closing days of the legislative session. A walkout by Democrats on the final day prevented it from happening when Republicans were left without a quorum. BUT Governor Abbott has said he will call a special session to eventually push the new regulations through. “This is definitely a case where the Texas democrats simply don’t have the fire power,” said UH political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D.. “They may have won a battle on the ground but they need air coverage from Democrats in Washington to be able to win this battle.” Dr. Mark Jones, Political Science Fellow at the Baker Institute for Public Policy agrees the bill will ultimately pass but likely with changes. “Taking out the more objectionable parts of it such as limiting or starting early voting on Sunday’s at 1pm instead of earlier in the morning and some of the robust powers of poll watchers.”

Also discussed:

The Texas Heartbeat Bill to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

Constitutional Carry allowing open carrying of firearms for most non felons over the age of 21

And more of the hits and misses of this year’s session.

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D), 9th Congressional District (KPRC)

Congressman Al Green: End The Filibuster to Push Democrat Agenda

