CPS says child neglect is the top cause of death in most investigations

HOUSTON – The disappearance and presumed death of a 6-year-old Houston boy is the latest in an upward trend of child death cases across the state of Texas.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) reports that in 2020, there were more than 800 child death investigations, a 7% increase from 2019. However, Harris County reported 48 deaths in 2020, a 1% from the year before.

Those cases are investigated by caseworkers to determine whether a child’s death happened accidentally, or if foul play is suspected, such as the Samuel Olson case.

Law enforcement officers found a child’s body in a tote bag inside a Jasper motel room. The body is presumed to be that of Olson, but identification and cause of death are still being determined by the medical examiner.

However, the girlfriend of Olson’s father is now jailed and charged with tampering with evidence.

As the investigation continues in that case, other child death investigators are still on the ground reviewing other cases.

Investigating neglect and abuse

“Our cases that we get are priority cases, so we have to drop everything and go right away,” said Jennifer McNulty, a death investigator with DFPS.

