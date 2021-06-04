Authorities looking for ride share driver accused of assaulting passenger

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a ride share driver wanted in connection with an assault.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a rideshare driver wanted in connection with an assault.

According to the MCSO, the incident happened sometime in May. The victim got into “what was believed to be a Uber or Lyft vehicle to be transported to the victim’s home in Montgomery County where the alleged assault occurred.”

Deputies said the man was driving a newer model, white Nissan Altima or Nissan Sentry with a square blue light that could be seen in the front windshield.

The driver is described as a Black man believed to be in his 50s. He is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 250 pounds, authorities said.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, glassed and a black and white checkered shirt with a graphic on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP(7867) and refer to case #21A153453.