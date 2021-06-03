Texas Public Utility Commission discusses ending ‘no disconnect’ order

The Texas Public Utility Commission is considering ending a ‘no disconnect’ order, possibly as soon as June 11. That order was put in place as millions of Texans saw their homes freeze due to our power grid’s failure.

PUC Commissioners said they want to avoid customers falling into a financial hole they can’t dig out of, but residents still recovering from the storm say it’s too soon to end the order.

“Financially, it’s been hard,” said resident Marcus Ogletree.

Ogletree is slowly getting his Pleasantville house back together after a loss of power during the storm caused pipes to rupture.

“A lot of people still suffering, still trying to get their house repaired,” he said.

The PUC recognized the hardship many Texans were facing because of our power grid’s failures, including massive spikes in energy prices. That’s why the PUC issued a ‘no disconnect’ order to prevent utilities from being cut off due to lack of payment.

However, a memo written by PUC Commissioner Will McAdams outlines why the order should end on June 11.

“There are better resources available to ratepayers to assist with unpaid utility bills than the moratorium currently provides,” wrote McAdams.

