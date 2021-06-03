Strong storms cause damage to homes, businesses in Deer Park

DEER PARK – On Thursday, strong storms caused damage to several businesses and homes in Deer Park.

“Thankfully, the office is closed on Thursdays,” Cheri Stokley said.

Stokley is grateful no one got hurt after a strong storm peeled the roof of her uncle’s Chiropractor Clinic on East 8th street in Deer Park.

“We just got a phone call that tornado had come through and it may have hit the building and so we came up here and the roof was gone,” she said.

A few hours later, contractors have already started on repairs. Michael Shoe, who lives across the street, said he heard a loud boom.

“The sky turned white and then it was just pouring down rain. I had just gotten out of the shower and my bedroom window was just rolling. I tried to open this door and it almost wouldn’t let me,” he said.

Deer Park Police shared a video of the strong storms and heavy rain.

KPRC 2 spotted several people like Aubrey Caballero cleaning up tree limbs from her yard.