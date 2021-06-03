LIVE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces new vaccine scholarship incentive program

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo visit C.E. King High School Thursday where she announced a new Harris County Vaccine Incentive Scholarship program in an effort to motivate younger people to get vaccinated.

According to Hidalgo, the new vaccine incentive program will award scholarships of $5,000 to help current or future students pay for tuition, room-and-board, and books to any community college, public college or university in the state of Texas through a raffle.

To be eligible, students must be a Harris County resident, be under the age of 18 at the time of initial vaccination dose and must have received at least the first dose of vaccine from any Harris County Public Health vaccination site at any point before the raffle drawing.

Drawings for contest winners will be conducted once a week for at least 10 weeks beginning on June 10, according to Hidalgo. Citizenship status is not checked or required.

Ad

For more information visit ReadyHarris.org or call 832-927-8787