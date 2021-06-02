Clear icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Need a job? United Airlines is looking to hire 75 people. Here’s how you can apply.

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
United Airlines
,
Job Fair
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Know someone in need of a job? United Airlines is hiring and hosting two job fair sessions Wednesday.

The airline is looking to hire about 75 new full-time and part-time team members for various roles and responsibilities in its Catering Division at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The job fairs will be held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Sheraton, Houston Airport located at 15700 JFK Blvd. Registration will be in the Mezzanine.

Roles that are currently available include:

For more information on these roles, go here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: