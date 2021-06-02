Former HISD police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman who let him stay with her during winter storm, reports show

HOUSTON – A Houston ISD police officer has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman off-campus.

Kristopher Carter, 35, has since been charged with sexual assault and invasive visual recording.

According to court documents, Carter is accused of assaulting a woman who let him stay with her during the winter storm in February when he lost power and water.

Court documents said Carter walked into the woman’s bedroom, locked her door and forcefully grabbed her and removed her underwear.

The woman told Carter to leave, according to court documents, but instead, he forced himself on top of her.

Court documents said the woman then tried to call for her daughter who was inside of the home during the assault, but Carter told her to be quiet.

The woman said while Carter was sexually assaulting her she tried to fight him off, but eventually stopped, closed her eyes and let him finish.

Court documents said the assault lasted approximately 10 minutes.