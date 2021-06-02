Partly Cloudy icon
BakerRipley to close dementia care center in southwest Houston due to funding issues

Dementia care center plans closure
HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced that it will close its long-time southwest Houston dementia day center in late October due to funding issues.

The BakerRipley Dementia Day Center, formerly known as Sheltering Arms Senior Services, was established in 1987 as the first dementia-specific adult day center in Houston.

On its website, the non-profit touts the center as the only one “in the Greater Houston area accepting individuals from early to moderate-late dementia”.

David Haines II, BakerRipley’s chief strategy and innovation officer said the closure is the result of a 20% decrease in funding in the last two to three years.

The dementia day center costs $1 million per year to operate Haines said.

“We always have to make these very difficult choices on how we use the funding that we get and in this case, there was a strategic pivot. It was just a prioritization for us and inability for us to raise necessary dollars to make it sustainable,” Haines told KPRC 2.

Haines said the decision was not made lightly.

“This decision by BakerRipley is one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make as an agency. We’re heartbroken. We understand there are a lot of people hurting about this decision,” he said.

