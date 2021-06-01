Thundering weather and thundering migraines tend to go together

HOUSTON – One neurologist said she can tell by the weather forecast when she’ll be busy at work because stormy weather tends to increase migraines.

This past month has been a doozie too.

In May, Houston recorded 17 days with measurable precipitation, according to our severe weather team.

Migraine sufferers can tell you symptoms can include pounding, throbbing headaches with sensitivity to light and sound. Stress, weather, alcohol and certain foods tend to be common triggers.

Dr. Desiree Thomas, a neurologist with Kelsey-Seybold on Holcombe, in Katy and in Sugar Land, said many patients forget the weather can play a factor in their health.

“It’s just the barometric weather changes, pressure changes that can trigger more headaches, more migraines,” Dr. Thomas said.

She said to know the forecast and identify when this could be a problem for you so you can plan ahead by:

Asking for help with work or childcare

Avoid other headache triggers like stress

Drink extra water

Fill medication ahead of time