74-year-old homeowner kills suspect who attempted to break into home in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – It was like De Ja Vu for a homeowner who lives on Houston’s southeast side when a man tried to break into his home this Memorial Day.

He said several years ago, two men broke into his other house next door and robbed him at gunpoint.

Monday morning, an attempted home invader had a much different outcome.

“I yelled at him first (to) let him know that I’m aware of him in front of the house, in front of my window. It didn’t stop him at all,” said the homeowner who did not want to be identified.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, the homeowner said a moving shadow outside his window followed by sounds of an attempted home invasion forced him to think fast.

“He busted the windows out with both hands. The first thing that comes to my mind is to grab my pistol and shoot him one time,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said instead of backing down, the would-be intruder became even more aggressive.

“Came right back in through that window again. I didn’t know if he had something or not because everything happened so fast. After I shot him twice, he left and I didn’t come out the door anymore,” the homeowner said.

Ad