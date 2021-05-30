These 4 Texas state parks are ranked among the best state parks in the nation

Want to breathe in the fresh air, stretch your legs, and rejuvenate in the natural world? Consider a trip to one of the Lone Star State’s parks. Vacation rental company HomeToGo recently released its annual list of the 21 best state parks. Four Texas state parks -- Garner State Park (No. 7), Brazos Bend State Park (No. 11), Kickapoo Cavern State Park (12) and Caddo Lake State Park (No. 15) -- clinched a place on the list.

HomeToGo developed its list using its own search data, taking account six particular factors: The number of annual park visitors, the size of each park in acres, the number of activities on offer, the species diversity of plants and animals, the number of offers available nearby on HomeToGo and the average nightly price for accommodation.

The Texas parks featured on the ranking are listed below with brief descriptions provided by HomeToGo.

Ad

7. Garner State Park, Texas

In the southern region of Texas Hill Country is the scenic Garner State Park that features 2.9 miles of Frio River that wind through 1,774 acres of land. Visitors can swim in the Frio River or float its waters on an inner tube or paddle boat, as well as hike 16 miles of scenic trails. There are even jukebox dances held nightly during the summer for the young folks and for the young at heart!

11. Brazos Bend State Park, Texas

Just a 45 mile drive from downtown Houston, Brazos Bend State Park gives visitors a glimpse of Texas’ wild side. The park is home to a diverse mix of wildlife including deer, armadillos, birds, river otters, and, most notably, alligators! With nearly 5,000 acres of land, this park has plenty of nature to explore on foot, bike, or horseback.