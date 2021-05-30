Houstonopoly comes to life for family-friendly pop-up in Rice Village

Houstonopoly, an immersive experience inspired by America’s favorite board game, is coming to Rice Village.

The family-friendly pop-up is at 2501 Rice Boulevard from June 4 to July 31.

Houstonopoly will feature a life-size board game highlighting all things Houston from iconic landmarks, events and celebrities. Guests become one of the game pieces and make their way through the board.

Guests can also take Instagamable photos along the way and stop by the Houstonology gift shop. All sales from the store go toward purchasing supplies, backpacks and other essentials for students for this upcoming school year.

The exhibit was hand-painted by local artist Franky Cardona.

Timed tickets are on sale now: $20 for adults and $15 for children (free for those under 3 years old).

All guests are also asked to wear masks and free parking is available.