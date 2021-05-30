Discovery Green offering free weekly fitness classes in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Are you ready for fitness in the park in downtown Houston?

Discovery Green is offering an in-person fitness series until the end of June. The free classes at 1500 McKinney Street include yoga, HIIT, and Tai Chi.

No pre-registration is required.

Guests are asked to bring a towel, water, and mat for yoga classes.

Masks are not required while working out, but participants are asked to wear one before and after class. Guests also practice social distancing.

Here is a breakdown of the classes:

Yoga

March 2 - June 29