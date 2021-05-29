May Heroes: Houston-area veterans share what Memorial Day means to them

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, a day to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

In honor of this day, we reached out to local veterans from different generations and asked what Memorial Day means to them.

In the videos below, you’ll learn a little about each veteran, followed by their sentiments.

First is David R. De La Cruz who served in World War II and the Korean war.

Second is Pat Adams who served in Korea.

Third is Allan T. Perkins who served Vietnam.

Fourth is Sharon Wu Nitsche who served in Operation Desert Storm.

And finally, Yecenia Caban Jimenez who served in Operation Enduring Freedom.