HPD: Limo driver dead, another person injured in shooting

A shooting on the South Loop left a limo driver dead and another person injured, according to Houston Police.

Around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting near the 8700 block of Main St. On arrival, units quickly located a damaged SUV with multiple bullet holes and found a man, later identified as a limo driver, deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was fatally shot during an incident involving multiple vehicles on the South Loop freeway. Somewhere on the freeway, a Porsche and SUV were driving near each other when both vehicles were struck by gunshots multiple times.

The limo driver had been transporting a group of people from a party when the shooting occurred. After the driver was shot, the passengers helped the driver steer the vehicle to a parking lot nearby in the 8700 block of Main St.

Investigators said the black SUV sustained heavy damage in the incident -- every window was “shot out,” the vehicle’s back tires were blown out and there were about 20 bullet holes.

Ad

Aside from the limo driver, one other person was injured in the shooting. A woman in the Porsche sustained a gunshot wound and is receiving treatment at an area hospital, according to police.

A Corvette was also involved in the incident. A gun was found in the corvette, said Sgt. Mike Cass with HPD’s Homicide Division.

Police detained one person in connection with the incident. It is unclear whether the individual in custody is the shooter.