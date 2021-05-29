Body found in San Marcos in search for Texas State student reported missing in early May, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A body was found during the search for a Texas State student who went missing earlier this month, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

21 year-old Harper Garlitos was reported missing by his family on May 10, 2021. He was last seen in San Marcos.

Earlier this week, San Marcos police received a report that Garlitos’ vehicle was located in the La Cima subdivision. With assistance from search crews, police searched the area near the vehicle and found a body.

Positive identification is pending the medical examiner’s determination, police said in a statement.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, foul play is not suspected.