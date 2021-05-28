When Freebie Friday and National Burger Day get together, this is what you get

Houston – Did you hear that today is National Burger Day? That means you can save money and get your burger fix with these deals.

Burger King

At Burger King on May 28th, use the app to get a free Whopper with any $3 purchase; or you can buy one Whopper and get one for $1.

Red Robin

If you are a member of Red Robin’s loyalty program, you can get a gourmet burger half price when you buy one at full price. This deal is good through Monday, May 31st.

Wendy’s

You can get a free Dave’s Single or a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase you make through the Wendy’s mobile app.

