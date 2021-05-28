Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to discuss findings of investigation into 23-year-old man’s death inside Harris County jail

During a Friday afternoon media briefing, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will discuss the findings of an Internal Affairs investigation into the Feb. 17 death of Jaquaree Simmons inside the Harris County Jail. Gonzalez will also announce disciplinary actions, according to a HCSO release.

Stream the briefing live in the videoplayer at the top of the page beginning at 1:30 p.m.

23-year-old Simmons, was pronounced dead on February 17, 2021. His family said he died a day after he had an altercation with guards inside the jail. A preliminary autopsy conducted by the family’s attorney noted contusions to Simmons’ face and left shoulder and no evidence of natural disease.

