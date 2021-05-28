Houston Texans, NFL Foundation, and LISC award $450,000 to renovate athletic field at Yates High School

The Houston Texans are teaming with the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to award a total of $450,000 to renovate and resurface the athletic field at Yates High School.

The funding is to help a project to address the shortage of clean, safe and accessible athletic fields in the Third Ward. The check will be presented as part of the dedication ceremony taking part at 3 p.m. at Yates High School’s football field for a potential George Floyd Field.

Along with the funds, the Texans are also helping to donate the team’s artificial playing surface from NRG Stadium to be installed at Yates, in partnership with the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation-NRG Park, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and Hellas Construction, Inc. This artificial playing surface being donated is valued at $1.25 million, according to a Texans press release.

“The Houston Texans are proud to work with our partners to support the renovation of the Jack Yates High School Athletic Field,” said Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair in the press release. “Our hope is that this field enriches a love of sports across the youth in the historic Third Ward, prompting the next generation of student athletes and leaders.”