HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a dumpster in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a body being inside a dumpster in the 6500 block of Hilcroft around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said the body was wrapped in an inflatable mattress with no obvious signs of injuries.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators said the body should be identified by Saturday morning.