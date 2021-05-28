Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in northwest Harris County

A 20-year-old woman is dead Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman confirmed.

Pct. 4 constables responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 25900 block of Kuykendahl around 8:00 p.m. in northwest Harris County

The woman died on the scene, according to investigators.

Deputies said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

All northbound lanes from Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Green Drive are completely shut down while emergency crews work to clear the scene.