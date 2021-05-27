Stronger Houston: Disparities in COVID vaccine rates in rural and urban areas

HOUSTON – At the Igloo headquarters along I-10 in Katy, Wednesday morning was all about vaccinations.

That is where several dozen people showed up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Pretty convenient for me. I’m just right here at work so I went over there and took the shot real quick and came back to work,” Santiago Cruz said.

“Makes it nice because people can have the convenience of it here in the area so that we can offer it to as many people in our community as possible,” Christine Brinkley, the VP of Human Resources at Igloo explained.

The walk-in clinic was part of Waller County’s continued effort to get more people vaccinated in their community, which is something that can be tough for those living in rural counties.

“Initially when we started, folks (needed) to have access to the right tech, especially in rule areas where it was first-come, first-serve. You’re trying to make an appointment and the fastest finger first gets the appointment to the vaccine,” Palak Jalan, the Chief Population Health Officer with Access Health said.

So far, Waller County estimates about 28% of its population has been vaccinated. A number they would like the see continue to grow.

“If you want to get the vaccine, you can get it a lot easier than you could in the past. So hopefully, that will bring more people out,” Brian Cantrell, the Chief of Waller County Office of Emergency Management said.

