Man wanted for 2 counts of injury to a child still on the run in Houston area, police say

HOUSTON – A man wanted for two counts of injury to a child is still on the run, according to Crime Stoppers.

Aveaon Vantrae Graham, 30, is accused of physically abusing victims causing bodily injury.

On Sept. 28, 2020, Houston police received a call about two children, who had been physically abused in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive. During the investigation, it was revealed that Graham physically abused the victims causing bodily injury, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.