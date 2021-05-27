Man tears through 3 hotel room walls in desperate attempt to get away from police, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police said he tore his way through multiple hotel room walls in an attempt to escape police.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hollywood Inn on the Eastex Freeway near Plaag Street, authorities said.

According to police, they received a call about a man armed with a pipe who was threatening his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they learned the man was staying on the second floor and his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were staying in a room downstairs. The man had been going downstairs and threatening the couple with a pipe, police said.

Before police arrived, the man went back upstairs to his room, and when police got to the door, they said they heard a commotion happening in the room.

According to police, the man started ripping through the sheetrock in an attempt to get away and burst into the room next door where a woman and her young child were staying. Neither of them were harmed in the incident.

The mother said the incident scared her, but she told KPRC2 the man told her that he meant no harm and was just trying to get away.

Police said the man tried to escape through the ceiling but was unable to get through, so he broke through another wall and went into a third room. He tried to escape that room through another wall but was met with a brick wall so police were able to corner him, authorities said.