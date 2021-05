HOUSTON – Houston area representatives will gather Thursday to call upon the Texas General Land Office to ensure the worst-hit areas by Hurricane Harvey in the city and Harris County will receive the funds allocated by Congress.

Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia will speak during the press conference.

Click2Houston.com will live stream the event at 3 p.m. in the video player above.