Give blood: MD Anderson faces critical shortage of blood

HOUSTON – Save a life, and give blood.

MD Anderson Blood Bank announced Thursday there is a shortage of blood for cancer patients.

Due to the holiday weekend and an ongoing nationwide shortage, the blood bank said it’s a challenging time to collect blood products. They are asking the public to give blood.

The blood bank is located at 2555 Holly Hall Street.

Interested individuals can schedule an appointment online or by calling 713-792-7777.

Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including the weekend and Memorial Day (holiday hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day).

No walk-ins will be permitted due to social distancing precautions.