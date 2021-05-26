Texas EquuSearch looking for missing man in Brazos River

31-year-old Adam Nieto was last seen in Richmond, Tx on May 20.

Richmond – Texas EquuSearch is out on the Brazos River Wednesday afternoon searching for a missing man, according to a recent Facebook post.

Officials said 31-year-old Adam Nieto was last seen in the Richmond area on May 20.

Nieto was possibly wearing jeans, a navy blue t-shirt and a red windbreaker when he was last seen, according to Texas Equusearch.

Officials said Nieto has a small scar on one of his cheekbones, a tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm and a tattoo of a skull on his upper arm.

Out on the Brazos River in hopes to locate Missing person Adam Nieto who was last seen May 20,2021 in Richmond, Tx. Adam... Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Anyone with information about Nieto’s whereabouts is asked to call Texas Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or the Richmond Police at 281-342-2849.