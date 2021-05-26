PHOTOS: This is what the ‘super blood moon’ looked like in the Houston area last night

There was a lot of hype on Tuesday evening for a “super blood moon,” a blend from a total lunar eclipse and a brighter supermoon.
Here are some pictures found around social interwebs and also that our viewers submitted via Click2Pins.
If you have any blood moon pictures to share, please head to click2pins.com and we may possibly use them on air and online!
Today’s blood moon and the scope I used to shoot it! pic.twitter.com/SOr3qIN4eX— Bray Falls (@astrofalls) May 26, 2021
super blood moon through dads telescope lookin sexy pic.twitter.com/bCxQjw1ovJ— mia (@pIantnewseeds) May 26, 2021
I can't believe am lucky enough to capture this RARE one 💜 :— HeavenBOOKoo𐤀💚💜 (@tae_heaven) May 26, 2021
Total Lunar Eclipse &
SUPER BLOOD MOON pic.twitter.com/RwTV75KRvG
