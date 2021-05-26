Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

PHOTOS: This is what the ‘super blood moon’ looked like in the Houston area last night

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
blood moon
,
moon
,
weather
,
click2pins
The Earth's shadow falls across the full moon above Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The total lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon is the first in two years with the reddish-orange color the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
There was a lot of hype on Tuesday evening for a “super blood moon,” a blend from a total lunar eclipse and a brighter supermoon.

Here are some pictures found around social interwebs and also that our viewers submitted via Click2Pins.

If you have any blood moon pictures to share, please head to click2pins.com and we may possibly use them on air and online!

WEEintheCity.

Imagine the sound of a Wolf howl

0 s
0
League City
Pins User

Doesn’t phase me

0 s
0
Humble

