Nationwide lifeguard shortage washing up concerns along Galveston Beach

A nationwide shortage of lifeguards is washing up concerns heading into Memorial Day weekend.

While the beach is fun, Galveston Beach officials know it can also be a very dangerous place. On Tuesday, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees decided to raise the salary for lifeguards by about ten percent to $14 an hour, hoping to incentivize people to become human lifesavers.

“We’ll have all of our 32 lifeguard towers covered but some of the bells and whistles may not happen, we may not have a boat in the water or that kind of stuff,” said Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis.

Davis said part of the reason for the shortage is the J1 Visa program, which made it possible for foreign lifeguards to come to the United States and work for a few months, was shut down last year during the pandemic. The program is just starting to gradually open back up.

“We’re used to getting like 25 percent of our staff from the J1 program. We also had to shut our junior guard program last year down,” Davis said.

After a brush with drowning at 13 years old, beachgoer Destiny Weaver knows just how important lifeguards are.

“If he wasn’t there, I would have drowned that day,” Destiny said.

She considers herself a good swimmer that got caught off guard by a strong current.