Former combat medic helps veterans in need with service dogs

HOUSTON – Timothy Stroud is a former combat medic who knows just how tough it can be for some veterans to transition back to normal, everyday life after serving abroad.

That is why he has made it his mission to help veterans in need, one service pup at a time.

Stroud has been working with Colton the service dog for about five years now. Colton is trained to pick up any item, bring it to its owner.

“Imagine we’re talking and I drop my phone. Colton has been trained to bring me any item that I drop,” said Stroud “They help out with mobility, with stress, and so many things in life. People ask me how many tricks can he do? Zero! He doesn’t do tricks. He only does tasks and he does over 100.”

Colten is also there for emotional support.

“If someone’s stress is at a nine or a ten just being around Colton is going to lower it to a 5 or a 4,” said Stroud.

Colton is part of a program through the Easter Seals of Greater Houston. There are 13 different programs designed to help veterans in need. One of them is their service dog initiative.

“We train up to two service dogs per year,” said Stroud. “We take care of all the medical, all of the training, and we gift (the dog) to a veteran so that is going to bless their lives.”