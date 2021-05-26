Father dies after being shot during home invasion while two children inside, police say

A father was shot during an aggravated robbery while two children were inside the home on May 25, 2021, Houston police said.

HOUSTON – A father is dead after being shot during a home invasion while his two children were inside Tuesday in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Woodfair Drive.

Police said the 29-year-old father was home with his two sons, ages 7 and 11, when he opened the door for two suspects, who then forced him into a room inside the apartment. Police said there was an exchange of words and then he was shot.

The two suspects fled the scene. Police said the man was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.