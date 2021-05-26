Mostly Cloudy icon
ERCOT to test its emergency notification system

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – ERCOT said Wednesday that it will test its automated emergency grid conditions communication system at 7 p.m.

That means at that time, test messages will be deployed and/or sent to multiple ERCOT communications channels at the beginning and end of the test, including:

During a potential grid event like the February winter storm, ERCOT uses this automated notification system to send communications through these channels directly from the control room.

