ERCOT to test its emergency notification system

HOUSTON – ERCOT said Wednesday that it will test its automated emergency grid conditions communication system at 7 p.m.
That means at that time, test messages will be deployed and/or sent to multiple ERCOT communications channels at the beginning and end of the test, including:
- ERCOT’s Twitter page (@ERCOT_ISO)
- ERCOT mobile app
- EmergencyAlerts email distribution list
- Spotlight on the home page of ERCOT.com.
During a potential grid event like the February winter storm, ERCOT uses this automated notification system to send communications through these channels directly from the control room.