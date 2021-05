HOUSTON – A woman who is nine months pregnant is missing after she left a Hermann Park parking lot on Monday, authorities say.

Breanna Strait, 28, was last seen wearing a gray jacket.

Breanna Strait (Houston Police Department)

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen leaving the 6200 block of Hermann Park Dr. In an unknown direction of travel.

Any information concerning Strait should be referred to Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.