Pregnant woman shot in head by stray bullet in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas – Police are searching for three people of interest after a pregnant woman was hit in the head by a stray bullet in the Baytown area.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Brixton Apartments on Garth Road near Park Street, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call about shots being fired at the apartment complex. During their investigation, they learned people inside two vehicles had been involved in an exchange of gunfire.

One of the stray bullets from the exchange went into a nearby apartment and hit a 23-year-old pregnant woman in the head, police said. She was taken to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight. Her condition is unclear.

Investigators said they were quickly able to identify three people of interest in the case and are working to determine their connection to the shooting, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS. People can also submit anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website Baytown.org, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).