Have you seen them? Amber Alert issued for Amarillo woman, 3-year-old child

AMARILLO, Texas – Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, possibly endangered woman and her small child.

Police said 21-year-old Lorena Michelle Reyes, and her 3-year-old son, Alejandro Alvarado, were last seen Sunday in the 100 block of N. Washington Street around 10 p.m.

The family is trying to reach Lorena, but her phone has been turned off now for several hours, police said.

Reyes might be in a Grey Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate NGM3002.

Anyone with information on Lorena and Alejandro’s disappearance is urged to call Amarillo police at 806-378-3038, or 911.