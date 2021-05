Woman found dead inside vehicle after crash on May 23, 202, in north Harris County.

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed into a bayou Saturday night in north Harris County, deputies said.

The vehicle was found in a flooded bayou on the West Hardy Road and Pear Street, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown and the woman’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.