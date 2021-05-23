Coast-to-Coast Stand with Israel rally held at Hermann Park

HOUSTON – The Houston Jewish community and Israel supporters joined together for the Coast-to-Coast Stand With Israel rally.

The event was held Sunday at Hermann Park and organized locally by The Israeli-American Council of Houston.

Hundreds of supporters wore shirts that say, ‘I stand with Israel’ and waved the Israeli flag. People wanted to support their country and stand in solidarity.

For several days, chaos has erupted in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

Over 200 people and children have died during the 11 days conflict.

KPRC 2 spoke to one man who has family in Israel. He says it’s tough to watch what’s happening in the Middle East.

“I’m here for solidarity with Israel and standing up against Hamas, waving the flag and showing our support for our country that was attacked for no reason,” Asaf Golam said.

Organizers spoke and prayed at rally.