‘Simone Biles just did THAT’: See Houston’s own land the Yurchenko double pike

Reigning Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles practices her floor routine during a training session Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Simone Biles was caught on camera pulling off a unicorn of a move ahead of the Tokyo Olympics -- the Yurchenko double pike.

The dangerous combination skill includes a roundoff back handspring into two straight-legged flips, according to Yahoo News.

Biles could become the only woman to ever attempt the vault in competition.

NBC News noted it could be the fifth “Biles” skill named after her in the sport’s Code of Points among floor exercise, balance beam and vault.

Biles competes on Saturday for the first time in 587 days at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app). NBC News calls the event “a tune-up for the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials,” which are both in June.

Video of Biles landing the move, after posting early video of her attempting it, set social media on fire with speculation and excitement about her upcoming Olympics turn.