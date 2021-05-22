Residents troubled by debris left in northwest Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – A Houston man said he’s upset with trash and debris in his neighborhood.

“I just want to live in a clean community,” said Dana Blankenship, who lives near T C Jester Boulevard and West Tidwell Road.

He took us to a pile of debris off of Mansfield Street near Cebra Street, which included a mattress, tires, and even a toilet in the ditch.

“They tend to grow over the day,” Blankenship said about the piles.

He also alerted us to another batch of items on T C Jester near Tidwell, which is across the street from more mattresses.

Blankenship said he doesn’t know how any of this stuff got here but he’s trying to do his part.

“I pick up trash along Tidwell,” Blankenship said. “I just take the big trash can out there and put my gloves on.”

He’s also been in contact with his city council member’s office.