Handicap parking issue leads law enforcement to woman suspected in kidnapping case

HOUSTON – A woman who authorities said parked in a handicap space without a handicap placard was arrested Saturday on an open felony warrant for kidnapping.

MyAngel Mitchell is charged with the kidnapping/unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age, stemming from the March search for Brontayja and Brontaveai Nicholson out of Bryan, Texas.

KPRC 2 is working to find out more about the case and will share details as they become available.

⚠️ The Bryan Police Department is asking for assistance locating Brontayja and Brontaveai Nicholson. They are NOT believed to be in danger and were last seen with their aunt MyAngel Mitchell in a blue Dodge Durango, possibly heading to the Houston area. pic.twitter.com/C6ls8kAFQg — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 18, 2021

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office said they saw a vehicle parked in a handicap space without a handicap placard at the Shell gas station located in the 21100 block of Tomball Parkway. Deputies made contact with the occupants and during the course of the investigation, the vehicle’s temporary tag returned to the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as Mitchell.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that she had an open felony warrant for kidnapping out of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Following her arrest by Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies on Saturday, she was booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond and court information have not yet been released.