Family searching for 20-year-old missing woman who never returned from work at GRB

Genesis Barrando, a 20-year-old woman, was last seen on May 15 on South Loop West and South Main street.

HOUSTON – The family of a missing 20-year-old woman is hoping their loved one is okay and found safe.

Houston police said Genesis Barrando last made contact on May 15 near South Loop West and South Main street.

Her sister Bess says she cannot stop thinking about her.

“The only thing we want is for her to come home. We love her so much,” Bess Barrando said.

Bess says Genesis recently started a new job at the George R. Brown Convention Center and never came home.

“She asked my mom for permission to go eat with coworkers and a manager after her shift. My mom was fine and said okay,” she said.

Genesis is only 20 years old. Bess says she was hanging out with an older woman and two men.

“She was drinking and having strong liquor,” Bess said.