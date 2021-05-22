All lanes closed on FM 1485 in both directions at Montgomery, Harris County line due to high water

All main lanes are closed on FM 1485 in both directions at Montgomery and Harris County line due to high water on the roads.

According to TxDOT, the lanes were closed Friday at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

To stay up to date with high water locations reports, visit www.drivetexas.org